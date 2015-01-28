Of equal importance, if you had those answers, what would you do differently? Data and the resulting analysis must be both accessible and actionable to be valuable.

Find look-alikes consistent with key attributes of successful students.

Analyze communication process and identify opportunities to increase efficiency

Develop customized communications for each segment

Test to determine best offer combinations

Use findings from analysis to support development of marketing strategies

Evaluate marketing strategy successes and optimize for continuous improvement

College admissions shouldn’t be a game of horseshoes. The stakes are high, and the more precisely you can visualize your target student, the better focused your marketing campaign will be.

