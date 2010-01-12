Brainstorming is an inefficient way to generate ideas.

Before the session starts, write these same starting goals at the top of a whiteboard and available resources at the bottom of the whiteboard. The division of goals and resources at the top and bottom of the whiteboards allows your group to work to their individual strengths. A big-picture thinker can work from the top-down at the same time as the detail-oriented thinker works from the bottom up. This simultaneous thought process can exist because it is done in silence by individuals writing down their ideas on sticky note, then adhering them to the whiteboard in real-time. This allows for the group to create more elegant solutions by building upon one another’s ideas and reducing fear of judgment by their peers.