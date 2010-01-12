Brainstorming is an inefficient way to generate ideas.
Your team can easily overcome any form of fixedness if they trim the task/assets to its most generic elements.
TAKE AWAY:
Choose words that have broad associations when preparing for an idea generating session. Then allow participants to work in their their preferred problem solving method, to reduce the potential for peer/individual censorship that a traditional brainstorming session may have. The result will be an increase in more ideas that are free from censorship and will produce unique solutions.
Written by: Melvin Blohm