At some point minor revisions to your display ad will not yield any significant improvements to the performance of your ad. This is when you must start thinking outside the box and looking at external factors that could be affecting the overall goal, which in this case was leads. As we mentioned above, other aspects of the campaign we tested were the UX (user experience) of the clients website and how we could adjust the clients contact form.

So, why does one ad perform better than another?

Generally speaking, no one knows, but there are lots of studies that dig into online user experience of websites and eye tracking studies that shine some light on this topic. There are basic principles that help an ad generally perform better, but when it comes down to the wire you have to test multiple elements within your ad, because every user is different.