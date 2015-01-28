Your advertising shouldn’t ever fall short of your chosen outcome. Whether you’re trying to increase brand awareness or drive sales leads in your sales funnel, every element of your marketing and advertising should be crafted to achieve your end goal. As with all things, some aspects of your campaign will perform better than others. When developing your advertising plans include A/B testing which is a method of comparing two versions of creative to determine which one performs better.

BIGGBY® COFFEE based out of Lansing, MI. wanted to increase the amount of franchise locations in a specific geography. After meeting with them several times to determine their main KPI’s and competitive advantages over other franchises (coffee/non-coffee), we reviewed the ROI each potential franchise lead brings to the table and began to develop the ads and impression strategy.
The first ads we developed focused on facts about BIGGBY® COFFEE and the creative reflected their brand standards. The factual ads were designed well and spoke to some great points, but the leads weren’t coming in the way we wanted. So, we took a step back and assessed the performance of the campaign, and found that there were a few areas that were potentially affecting its success (Clients website/UX, Clients Form Fills, and Display Ad Performance). We looked at the CTR (Click-Thru Rate) data gathered from our campaign and found the ad with the best performing copy. We then took this ad and made a simple background color change (everything else in the ad stayed the same). When we reviewed the results of this change we found that this simple change increased the CTR substantially, so we applied this change to every ad.
When the ads began to plateau we took another step back and looked at what the ad copy was saying. We regrouped and thought about the process an individual would go through during this large financial decision. What considerations did that person consider? What kind words of encouragement would help someone take the next step to learn more? We ran with this idea and designed the following ads, which again helped increase the CTR.
At some point minor revisions to your display ad will not yield any significant improvements to the performance of your ad. This is when you must start thinking outside the box and looking at external factors that could be affecting the overall goal, which in this case was leads. As we mentioned above, other aspects of the campaign we tested were the UX (user experience) of the clients website and how we could adjust the clients contact form.
So, why does one ad perform better than another?
Generally speaking, no one knows, but there are lots of studies that dig into online user experience of websites and eye tracking studies that shine some light on this topic. There are basic principles that help an ad generally perform better, but when it comes down to the wire you have to test multiple elements within your ad, because every user is different.
All of these variations can be applied to any campaign whether it is SEM, Display, Website Landing Page, Coupons, or even Print.

Examples of A/B Testing

Background Color
Different Call-To-Action (CTA)
Placement of Logo
Placement of CTA
Product Included vs Not Included
Benefits in Bullet Point Form
Benefits in Sentence Form
CTA Button Color
Border Size
and Many More…

TAKE AWAY:

If every conversion brings you closer to driving your business success, why wouldn’t you conduct experiments to increase the performance of your advertising campaign.

Written by: Melvin Blohm