Diversity drives profit: Why teams should reflect their brands consumers

Erica Baker, Senior Engineer at Slack, spoke at this year’s Wired Business Conference about diversity, or lack thereof, in the workplace. She is widely known as the woman who led the initiative of Google employees fully disclosing their salaries on a spreadsheet. By the time she left Google, 2,500 employees shared their income on the document, exposing the wage gaps based on gender and ethnicity.

Companies often say their culture is diverse in order to cover all the bases on their “About Us” page. However, some of them might not realize that there is a financial benefit in converting superficial mission statements into concrete office policy.

Baker gives an example of how employee diversity directly affects a product’s worth. Interactive Snapchat lenses allow users to play with different variations of their appearance. She brings up the particular lens which places makeup on the user’s face. The image clearly did not fit onto her or some of her friends’ faces, because the filter did not translate onto faces of color. Although Snapchat did not realize it, they lost an audience by failing to consider all cultures and ethnicities.

Perhaps the the filter could have been improved if someone was able to catch the inaccuracy in the planning stages. Baker pointed out that they most likely would have caught that if someone of color was present in the room. After all, everybody in the technology business is trying to build and market a product for the global economy, so isn’t it important to make sure it works for people of all different backgrounds? If you want your product or service to appeal to consumers everywhere, you best make sure your team’s experiences don’t stem from the same place.

So how can HR find talent from across the board? Baker advises broadening your search, and to look beyond the usual suspects. Try Project Include, an organization which helps companies create meaningful diverse solutions. A Board of Directors can only make well-rounded, inclusive decisions when they consider different viewpoints. Another conference speaker, Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, introduced a project called theBoardlist, which is an online marketplace of capable, endorsed female candidates for public and private board positions.

Companies must bring together unique ideas, experiences, and mindsets in order to build successful, universal brands. Use the resources available to find talent that represents the world around you, or the world around you will fail to identify with your product.