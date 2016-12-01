Analytics are important to a website for many reasons. Analytics can tell you who is coming to your site, how they got there, and what they are or not doing. It’s simple, analytics allow you to understand your audience and their behaviors so you can optimize your site to improve results and increase ROI. Let’s review some of the basic analytics categories and what that data can mean for you.

One set of data examines where your traffic is coming from. This results could be a geography, a device, or even the method in which they found you. For example:

Geography: We can see where people are coming from and which of those locations is the most engaged. This information is invaluable when creating a marketing campaign and targeting the right audience.

Device:

This example shows that 55.79% of people are on mobile. This should tell you that mobile should be a focus area, otherwise you might be losing or missing out on customers.

Source/Medium: With source/medium you can see what channels are driving your traffic. This data can help you to understand which of your communication/marketing efforts have a high ROI. This company gets most traffic from Facebook, but YouTube brings in the highest level of engagement. So both of those places are important to use as a marketing tool.

Google reports:



74% of visitors were more likely to return to mobile friendly websites.

of visitors were more likely to return to mobile friendly websites. 61% were likely to leave if a site wasn’t mobile friendly.

were likely to leave if a site wasn’t mobile friendly. 67% were more likely to buy at a mobile friendly website.

Are they Converting? This can be answered by setting up goals in Google Analytics. Goals measure how often users complete a specific goal. This is how you track conversions to understand successes or “failures”. A couple examples of goals include making a purchase (for an e-commerce site) or submitting a contact form. Here is an example of what goals

can tell you.

Play with your goal data, filtering can give you deeper understanding and analysis. For example, filtering down to the referrer type along with goal completion info can help you understand where the most qualified traffic is coming from. This will help you invest marketing dollars in channels that yield the most ROI.

Is your data including you? To get the most valid results, be sure to filter yourself out from your website analytics. This is key because you are going to visit your site more than anyone else. When you don’t filter yourself out you will skew data such as the time on site and bounce rate, along with many other metrics.

How does your audience move through your site?

The Behavior Flow report shows you where your audience is going once they are on your website. Ultimately this is why you have a website, does the content and layout drive visitors to the next stage of the buying funnel. If they aren’t moving closer to conversions, you might want to start examining why and try to create a better flow on your site. While examining the user flow, look at:

Source.

What website is sending you traffic? Google, Huffington Post, LinkedIn, etc.

Medium.

What type of marketing medium did they react to? A blog, display ad or maybe an email.

Campaign.

To what campaign was the element related? UTM tracking codes should be added to your digital creative assets to help with complete analysis. You can track ROI back to a specific campaign, medium or source to know where to market, what medium works best, and what campaign initiative brought the most return on your investment.

Overall, analytics bring a level of sophistication to your analysis that is hard to deny. Don’t miss the opportunity to understand your audience based on their actions and desires. The more you know the smarter you will be and the more effective you will be with your marketing budgets.